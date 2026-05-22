Ludhiana: 8-year-old abducted, grandparents booked

A woman from Rajasthan has accused her Sahnewal-based father-in-law, along with a few relatives, of abducting her eight-year-old daughter amid a family dispute. The Sahnewal police on Wednesday registered an FIR on the complaint of Sunita against four persons — her father-in-law Karni Ram, mother-in-law Nirmala Devi and kin Om Prakash and Rohit Chaudhary.

Officials said raids are being conducted to trace the girl and arrest the accused. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Officials said Sunita got married to Amit Chaudhary, a resident of Sahnewal, around 12 years ago. A few years after the birth of their daughter, Amit shifted to Canada. According to the police, matrimonial disputes had been ongoing between the couple and Amit was reportedly seeking divorce.

Assistant sub-inspector Karnail Singh said the complainant alleged that her in-laws had been pressuring her to hand over the custody of her daughter, Aarvi. However, she refused to part with the child.

In her complaint, Sunita alleged that on the day of the incident, the accused assaulted her, forced her out of the house and abducted her daughter in a car. She further claimed that the child was being illegally confined by her grandparents and their relatives.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said raids are being conducted to trace the girl and arrest the accused. “The matter is being treated seriously and efforts are underway to recover the child safely,” the investigating officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said raids are being conducted to trace the girl and arrest the accused. “The matter is being treated seriously and efforts are underway to recover the child safely,” the investigating officer said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

An FIR has been registered under Sections 127(6) (secret wrongful confinement) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Sahnewal police station and further investigation is underway, officials added.