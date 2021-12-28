Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | 80-year-old woman succumbs to Covid, six more test +ve
Ludhiana | 80-year-old woman succumbs to Covid, six more test +ve

The number of active Covid cases in Ludhiana stands at 48, of which 47 are home isolated and one person is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.
So far, 87,763 people have tested positive for Covid in Ludhiana, of which 85,598 have recovered, and 2,117 have succumbed. (REUTERS)
Published on Dec 28, 2021 04:58 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

An 80-year-old woman succumbed, while six more people tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid) in the district on Monday.

The victim, a resident of Fatehgarh Mohalla, was undergoing treatment at Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMC&H). Those who tested positive included a health worker, two contacts of a person who had recently tested positive, and three people who had got themselves checked at the out-patient department.

The number of active cases in the district stands at 48, of which 47 are home isolated and one person is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

So far, 87,763 people have tested positive for Covid in the district, of which 85,598 have recovered, and 2,117 have succumbed.

