Ludhiana: Aam Aadmi Party has anti-national mindset, says Ashu

Punjab Congress working president and the party’s candidate from Ludhiana West, Bharat Bhushan Ashu on Thursday said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has always had an “anti-national” mindset and it can go to any extent to win the elections. Bharat Bhushan Ashu (HT File)

Replying to a question about CM Bhagwant Mann reportedly questioning the success of Operation Sindoor, Ashu said, there was nothing unusual or surprising about his (CM’s) statement, as the AAP has always had an anti-national mindset. Ashu was interacting with reporters after addressing a workers meeting during his campaign tour in the constituency.

He pointed out, when India launched surgical strikes on terrorist camps inside Pakistan in 2019, AAP supremo had also demanded the proof of surgical strikes when Pakistan itself had already admitted that India had attacked the terrorist camps in that country.

The senior Congress leader observed that there was a pattern in Mann’s statements that first he insulted the Hindu tradition of applying sindoor (vermillion) and now he is questioning the success of Operation Sindoor.

“Why would anyone do that if he does not have some different and deeper designs?” he asked, while observing that the AAP leaders have a record of trying to pander to the anti-national elements at the time of elections.

“But let me tell them, they are badly mistaken as people of Punjab in general and Ludhiana West in particular will not tolerate anything that smacks of being anti-national,” he warned, adding that AAP is trying to play with the fire.

Military should be above party politics: CM Mann

Addressing the media on Thursday, CM Bhagwant Mann denounced the BJP’s recent act of distributing sindoor as a political stunt, saying such symbolic gestures have no place in a democratic government.

Mann took sharp aim at the BJP leadership, particularly PM Narendra Modi, for allegedly politicising the armed forces. “Have you ever seen any former PM don a military uniform?” Mann asked. “The current PM is shamelessly using the military’s honour as a political prop. This is a dangerous precedent. The military must remain apolitical and above party politics.”

While reaffirming his deep respect for the armed forces, Mann clarified that his criticism was aimed at politicians misusing the military’s image for electoral gains, not at the soldiers themselves. “We salute the armed forces for their courage and dedication, but we must also protect their dignity by keeping them out of political games,” he stated.