Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana accident: 2 labourers dead, 3 injured after truck rams into factory bus
chandigarh news

Ludhiana accident: 2 labourers dead, 3 injured after truck rams into factory bus

The truck that rammed into the factory bus on the national highway near Dhandhari Railway station of Ludhiana was carrying LPG cylinders, driver fled spot after mishap
The injured labourers being rushed to the hospital in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 06, 2022 12:44 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Two workers of a tyre manufacturing unit died while three others suffered injuries after a speeding truck, carrying LPG cylinders, rammed into their bus on the national highway near Dhandhari Railway station on Friday evening.

After the mishap, the truck driver fled the spot, leaving the vehicle behind.

Sahnewal police have registered an FIR against the truck driver, identified as Prem Singh of Surajpur, Uttar Pradesh. The truck has also been seized.

The victims have been identified as Gurpreet Singh, 27, and Atma Ram, 45.

The injured --Kulwant Singh of Lohatbaddi of Raikot, Jaswinder Singh and Jagdev Singh, are hospitalised.

In his statement to the police, the injured Kulwant Singh said that on Friday evening, the bus picked up around 26 labourers from different locations of Ludhiana to ferry them to the factory.

When they reached near the Dhandhari railway station, one of the rear wheels of the bus came off. As the driver and conductor of the bus were repairing the tyres, some of the labourers got off the bus while a few remained seated inside.

Suddenly, a speeding truck coming from Khanna side hit the bus. The impact of the collision was so strong that two of the labourers died on the spot. The others who were inside the bus at the time of the mishap, were rescued with the help of passersby and rushed to the hospital.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Harmesh Singh, the investigating officer, said the truck driver has been booked under Sections 304-A (causing death due to negligence), 279 (reckless driving), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of Indian Penal Code.

