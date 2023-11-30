close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Accused facing 12 FIRs held, 265 gm heroin recovered

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 30, 2023 11:53 PM IST

Already facing trial in 12 cases, a resident of Peeru Banda of Salem Tabri has been arrested for drug peddling. Police recovered 265 gm heroin from his possession.

A case under sections 21C, 61 and 85 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered. (HT FILE)
Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 1) Rupinder Kaur Sra said the police arrested the accused from Bahadurke road during a special checking. The accused was crossing from the area riding a bike.

On seeing the police team, the accused threw the packet he was holding and tried to escape.

The ADCP added that alert personnel nabbed the accused and upon checking, the police recovered 265 gm heroin from the packet.

A case under sections 21C, 61 and 85 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against the accused. Police have also seized his bike. The accused has 12 cases registered against him – including attempt to murder, liquor smuggling, drug peddling and assault.

