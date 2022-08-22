Ludhiana | Acquaintances, aide gangrape married woman

Two acquaintances along with their aide allegedly gangraped a 23-year-old married woman after taking her to an isolated place in Gill village. Police have registered a case against the accused and arrested them late on Sunday night. The accused were trying to leave the city to escape police.

The accused are residents of New Janta Nagar, Gurpal Nagar and Chimni road.

The victim, a resident of Chhawni Mohalla, said she went out for evening walk at Star road after dinner on Saturday night. Two of the accused, who were acquaintances turned up there on a scooter.

The accused asked her to accompany them for an urgent task and took her to a filling station in Gill village. The woman said the duo called their friend to the spot. Feeling unsafe, she tried to escape, but failed. The accused gangraped her and threatened her to not approach the police. They fled soon after, leaving her at the spot.

Sub-inspector Kulwant Kaur, who investigating officer, said a case under sections 376-D (gangrape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused. Soon after lodging the case, police managed to arrest the accused.

