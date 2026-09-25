Ludhiana: Action ‘delayed’ against imposters, Dehlon SHO sent to police lines

Ludhiana Commissioner of police Swapan Sharma on Friday transferred Inspector Vijay Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Dehlon, to the police lines for allegedly delaying action against three men posing as police personnel who were caught consuming drugs. A departmental inquiry has also been ordered against him, police said.

One of the men, dressed in police-like attire was tied to a pole and being beaten up. (HT File)

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The bizarre incident unfolded at the grain market in Gopalpur village in Dehlon on Thursday, where three men posing as police personnel were allegedly caught consuming drugs and thrashed by nihangs before being handed over to the police.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, showing one of the men, dressed in police-like attire, tied to a pole and being beaten up. The youth is seen folding his hands and pleading with the nihangs.

According to the police, the three accused — Ajay Sharma, Akashdeep and Gurkirat Singh — were allegedly found consuming drugs at a vacant plot in the area. Two of them were wearing black T-shirts bearing the Punjab Police logo along with khaki trousers, allegedly creating the impression that they were police personnel.

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{{^usCountry}} The police have booked the accused under Sections 27, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police have booked the accused under Sections 27, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act. {{/usCountry}}

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The police commissioner said there was information that the station house officer was deliberately delaying action against the imposters. He was subsequently transferred to the police lines and a departmental inquiry was ordered against him, his office stated, adding that further action would be taken after the completion of the probe.