Ludhiana admn gears up for monsoon with 24-hour flood control rooms

With the monsoon season approaching, the district administration has decided to establish round-the-clock flood control rooms at the district headquarters and sub-divisional levels to monitor and respond to any flood-like situation after mid-June.

Officials said senior officers would be deployed on a rotational basis to supervise operations. (HT photo)

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The announcement was made by additional deputy commissioner (general) Poonam Singh during a review meeting with officials of various departments to assess flood preparedness across the district.

The move comes in the backdrop of widespread disruption caused by heavy rains and flooding last year, when overflowing Buddha Nullah inundated several residential areas in the city. Residents had suffered major losses after filthy water entered houses, damaging household items, electrical appliances and furniture.

Several villages located near the Sutlej river had faced flood-like conditions, forcing villagers to spend sleepless nights amid fears of rising water levels.

During the meeting, ADC Poonam Singh, along with Jagraon ADC Manjeet Singh Cheema and Jashanpreet Kaur Gill, directed officials to immediately finalise staff duty rosters for the flood control rooms.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said senior officers would be deployed on a rotational basis to supervise operations and ensure continuous monitoring during the monsoon period. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said senior officers would be deployed on a rotational basis to supervise operations and ensure continuous monitoring during the monsoon period. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Reviewing preparedness measures, the ADC stressed that the administration was committed to preventing flood-related incidents and minimising damage during the rainy season. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reviewing preparedness measures, the ADC stressed that the administration was committed to preventing flood-related incidents and minimising damage during the rainy season. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She instructed departments to strengthen vulnerable and flood-prone locations, prepare detailed contingency plans and ensure readiness to tackle emergencies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She instructed departments to strengthen vulnerable and flood-prone locations, prepare detailed contingency plans and ensure readiness to tackle emergencies. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The administration has also been asked to finalise evacuation strategies, identify sensitive villages and low-lying areas and earmark safe locations for shifting residents in case flood situations arise. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The administration has also been asked to finalise evacuation strategies, identify sensitive villages and low-lying areas and earmark safe locations for shifting residents in case flood situations arise. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Poonam Singh directed officials of the food and supplies, irrigation, power, drainage, municipal corporation, health, panchayat and police departments to work in coordination and ensure all necessary arrangements are completed well in advance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Poonam Singh directed officials of the food and supplies, irrigation, power, drainage, municipal corporation, health, panchayat and police departments to work in coordination and ensure all necessary arrangements are completed well in advance. {{/usCountry}}

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She also instructed the drainage department to immediately start cleaning drains across the district to reduce the risk of waterlogging and flooding during monsoon rains.

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