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Ludhiana admn gears up for monsoon with 24-hour flood control rooms

The announcement was made by additional deputy commissioner (general) Poonam Singh during a review meeting with officials of various departments to assess flood preparedness across the district

Published on: May 15, 2026 03:04 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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With the monsoon season approaching, the district administration has decided to establish round-the-clock flood control rooms at the district headquarters and sub-divisional levels to monitor and respond to any flood-like situation after mid-June.

Officials said senior officers would be deployed on a rotational basis to supervise operations. (HT photo)

The announcement was made by additional deputy commissioner (general) Poonam Singh during a review meeting with officials of various departments to assess flood preparedness across the district.

The move comes in the backdrop of widespread disruption caused by heavy rains and flooding last year, when overflowing Buddha Nullah inundated several residential areas in the city. Residents had suffered major losses after filthy water entered houses, damaging household items, electrical appliances and furniture.

Several villages located near the Sutlej river had faced flood-like conditions, forcing villagers to spend sleepless nights amid fears of rising water levels.

During the meeting, ADC Poonam Singh, along with Jagraon ADC Manjeet Singh Cheema and Jashanpreet Kaur Gill, directed officials to immediately finalise staff duty rosters for the flood control rooms.

She also instructed the drainage department to immediately start cleaning drains across the district to reduce the risk of waterlogging and flooding during monsoon rains.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana admn gears up for monsoon with 24-hour flood control rooms
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana admn gears up for monsoon with 24-hour flood control rooms
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