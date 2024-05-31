Ludhiana admn keeps aerial surveillance with drones

The district administration is taking extra measures to closely monitor potential troublemakers in all the assembly segments of the district with the help of hi-tech drones from May 30 till June 1. Specially trained teams are using drones/UAVs to record footage of these areas. (HT File)

Three expenditure sensitive assembly segments, including Ludhiana south, Atam Nagar, and Gill fall under the Ludhiana parliamentary constituency. Specially trained teams are using drones/UAVs to record footage of these areas.

These drones will oversee the voting process at polling stations, and the monitoring will be coordinated from an integrated command control centre at the district administrative complex by district administration.

District election officer Sakshi Sawhney stated that it is the duty of the district administration to uphold peace, law, and order in Ludhiana. In addition to deploying a sufficient number of police and CAPF personnel to ensure smooth and peaceful voting, the drones will help prevent any anti-social elements from disrupting the process.

Sawhney also assured voters that tight security measures have been implemented to ensure fair and peaceful elections.