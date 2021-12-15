Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana admn pays tribute to Param Vir Chakra recipient Nirmanjit Singh Sekhon

A wreath-laying ceremony was on Tuesday organised at the Mini Secretariat in Ludhiana to mark the martyrdom day of Flying Officer Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon, the only Param Vir Chakra recipient from the Indian Air Force
Ludhiana DC Varinder Kumar Sharma along with senior Air Force officers, paid tribute to Param Vir Chakra recipient Nirmanjit Singh Sekhon by laying a wreath as the Punjab Police presented the Guard of Honour. (HT file)
Published on Dec 15, 2021 02:47 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A wreath-laying ceremony was on Tuesday organised at the Mini Secretariat to mark the martyrdom day of Flying Officer Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon, the only Param Vir Chakra recipient from the Indian Air Force.

Varinder Kumar Sharma, deputy commissioner, along with senior Air Force officers, paid tribute to Sekhon by laying a wreath as the Punjab Police presented the Guard of Honour.

Sekhon, born on July 17, 1943, was commissioned in Indian Air Force on July 04, 1967. He is remembered for exhibiting immense courage at the time of the December 14, 1971 attacks at the Srinagar Air Field, during the Indo-Pak war.

Despite being under attack, Sekhon displayed exceptional flying skills and took off to counter the six-aircraft-strong Pakistani attack, destroying two enemy aircrafts and forcing the others to return.

Being heavily outnumbered, Sekhon eventually made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation and was martyred.

