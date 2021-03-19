Ludhiana admn’s move to include more groups for vaccination hailed

The district administration is being lauded for expanding the ambit of vaccination by including judges, lawyers, teachers, bank staff, journalists and members of NGOs. Ludhiana became one of the first cities in Punjab to offer the vaccine to non-listed groups. Amid an upsurge in the virus cases in the past week, the district administration had decided to include the people in the drive, who are in public dealing, including bank staff, journalists, teachers and lawyers.

Divisional commissioner (Patiala) Chander Gaind said that deputy commissioners have the right to take the decision about bringing the groups under the ambit of vaccination according to the situation and so did the Ludhiana DC.

More than 83,800 people had been vaccinated till March 16 in Ludhiana.

Dr Kiran Ahluwalia, civil surgeon and nodal officer for Covid vaccination drive, said they have identified the groups who have public dealings. “Since frontline workers, including medical staff, police personnel, district administration officials are being vaccinated, they have identified and discussed to include some more groups, such as judicial officers, teachers, lawyers, bankers, members of NGOs and journalists. They can avail jabs at government hospitals,”Ahluwalia said.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma in a statement said the district administration has adequate stock of vaccine and vaccination is free in all the government hospitals, and available for ₹250 in private health institutions.

Shiv Ram Saroye, president of Ann Jal Sewa Trust, welcomed the decision for including members of NGOs in the ambit of Covid frontliners. He said members of the NGOs have been helping the police and district administration in creating awareness and implementing the guidelines.

Advocate Gurkirpal Singh Gill, president of District Bar Association, also hailed the decision of including judicial officers and lawyers for vaccination.