Ludhiana | After MC action against a shop of his supporter, AAP’s Gurpreet Gogi cries foul

Two days after joining the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Gurpreet Gogi, a sitting councillor and former district president of Congress, said a certain cabinet minister was “victimising” one of his supporters by getting the shutters of his under-construction shop demolished through the municipal corporation (MC).

Gogi said the shop is located near Saggu Chowk and there are many others shops in the area, but action has been taken only against his supporter’s shop.

The AAP leader said the MC has demolished the shutter of the said shop under pressure from the cabinet minister. Gogi further said the action has come as he has been blowing the lid off the corrupt acts of the cabinet minister.

Shop owner Mangat Ram said no notice was served by the MC before the action was taken.

“The MC team came and demolished the shutters without prior notice. I have been targeted for supporting Gogi,” said Ram.

Assistant town planner (ATP), Zone D, MS Bedi said there is no political pressure on MC officials and the shop was being constructed illegally. The shutters have been removed following a complaint by area residents. Two more illegal buildings were demolished by the MC at Char Khamba road in Model Town and BRS Nagar. These shops were being constructed in violation of building bylaws.

Former chairman of Punjab Small Industries and Exports Corporation (PSIEC), Gogi joined AAP in presence of its state president Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh on Tuesday. He had accused a minister of large-scale corruption. Gogi has been aspiring for a party ticket from Ludhiana west constituency, which is represented by cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu.