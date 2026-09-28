Ludhiana: Agent dupes man of 11.5L with fake Australian work visa, booked

Ludhiana A Ludhiana-based agent took ₹11.5 lakh from a 36-year-old man promising to send him to Australia on a two-year work visa, but allegedly handed him a fake visa before tearing it up when confronted.

The complainant alleged that he paid ₹11 lakh in two instalments at a shop. (HT File)

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Basti Jodhewal police have registered an FIR against Bikramjit Singh of Basant Avenue, Dugri, and his accomplice Harpreet Singh under Sections 318(4) and 61(2) of the BNS and Section 24 of the Immigration Act.

According to the FIR, complainant Ajay Kumar of New Kuldeep Nagar worked as a driver in Saudi Arabia and wanted to move to Australia. His cousin Rajiv Kumar Bangar introduced him to Bikramjit, who claimed to be an agent arranging overseas jobs and visas.

Ajay told police that he visited Bikramjit’s office on Pakhowal Road, where the accused promised to arrange a two-year work visa. The deal was settled at ₹17 lakh without a ticket, according to the complaint.

The complainant alleged that he paid ₹11 lakh in two instalments at a shop in Sehgal Market. Bikramjit arrived to collect the money with Harpreet Singh.

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{{^usCountry}} After receiving the money, Bikramjit allegedly handed Ajay an Australian visa. Having travelled to Bahrain and Dubai, Ajay said he suspected the document was fake. When he questioned the agent, Bikramjit allegedly snatched the visa from his hand and tore it up, promising to arrange another one. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After receiving the money, Bikramjit allegedly handed Ajay an Australian visa. Having travelled to Bahrain and Dubai, Ajay said he suspected the document was fake. When he questioned the agent, Bikramjit allegedly snatched the visa from his hand and tore it up, promising to arrange another one. {{/usCountry}}

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The complainant alleged that he was later called to the agent’s office and asked to pay another ₹50,000 in cash. The money was allegedly received and counted by a female employee, while Ajay claimed to have recorded the transaction on video.

However, the promised visa never materialised. Ajay returned to Saudi Arabia on April 5, 2025, after his Saudi visa neared expiry, and alleged that repeated WhatsApp calls to Bikramjit went unanswered. He returned to India on August 9, 2026, and again tried to contact the agent but allegedly received no solution.

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ASI Kuldeep Singh said the police have registered the case after an inquiry and are investigating the alleged fake-visa transaction, the money trail and the role of both accused.