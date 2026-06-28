Ludhiana: Agent faces FIR for misusing student’s papers to register firm

An immigration agent has been booked on charges of fraud for allegedly misusing a study visa aspirant’s documents to register a firm and obtain a GST registration in the student’s name without his knowledge or consent.

The alleged fraud came to light later, following which the family approached the police seeking legal action. (HT File)

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The case was registered at Dugri police station after an inquiry into a complaint filed by Balvir Singh, who alleged that the accused had fraudulently used his 21-year-old son Jaspreet Singh’s documents under the pretext of processing his study visa application.

According to the complaint, Balvir had approached a Ludhiana-based immigration consultancy in 2024 to facilitate his son’s study visa abroad.

During the application process, the consultancy reportedly collected and retained Jaspreet’s personal documents, including his PAN card.

The complainant alleged that the accused later used these documents to register a firm and secure a GST registration in Jaspreet’s name without his knowledge or authorisation.

The alleged fraud came to light later, following which the family approached the police seeking legal action.

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{{^usCountry}} After verifying the complaint, police found prima facie substance in the allegations and registered an FIR against Rohan, a resident of Nehru Nagar in Model Town, under Sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (using a forged document as genuine) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After verifying the complaint, police found prima facie substance in the allegations and registered an FIR against Rohan, a resident of Nehru Nagar in Model Town, under Sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (using a forged document as genuine) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. {{/usCountry}}

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Investigating officer Amlok Singh said, “The case is under investigation and the accused will be arrested soon.”

“We are also examining whether documents of other visa applicants were also misused,” the investigating officer added.