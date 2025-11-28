Ludhiana: Agitation enters day 65:Sit-in at PAU persists as govt yet to act on demand of vacant posts

The ongoing protest by the Agriculture Students Association Punjab (ASAP) at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) entered its 65th day on Thursday, with no resolution in sight. Students protesting at the PAU campus in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Manish/HT)

What began as a call to fill vacant posts in agriculture and allied government departments has turned into a determined movement, as students continue their sit-in despite cold nights and dusty days.

To intensify their agitation, students on Thursday staged a march from Gate 1 to Gate 2 on Ferozepur Road, carrying placards, banners and raising slogans condemning the Punjab government’s “indifferent attitude” toward their long-pending demands. The demonstration reflected growing frustration over months of perceived silence from authorities.

Student leaders said the prolonged protest exposed the state’s apathy toward agriculture graduates.

“We have been sitting here for 65 days in dust, on cold nights and under harsh conditions. Still, the government has shown no concern. This clearly shows that the future of agriculture graduates means nothing to them,” they said.

They reiterated that the sit-in would continue until a written notification announcing the recruitment process is issued.

ASAP has demanded immediate notifications for key positions, including agriculture development officer (ADO), agriculture sub-inspector (ASI), secretary market committee, soil conservation officer (SCO), and vacancies in departments such as MARKFED, Punjab Agro, Punseed, and other agriculture-related government bodies.

The protest had earlier completed 55 days on November 17, when ASAP leaders Guntash and Davinder Singh met state finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema during his visit to the university. The student leaders presented a detailed list of vacancies, urging prompt action. The finance minister reportedly acknowledged the demands as reasonable and assured that steps would be taken soon.

Despite the assurance, students say they have been waiting long enough, and their movement shows no sign of slowing, as they continue to press for a resolution that safeguards the future of agriculture graduates in Punjab.