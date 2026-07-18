Ludhiana: Altercation over school marks triggers assault

An altercation between two teenagers regarding their marks in the Class 10 examination escalated into a clash between the relatives in Jassowal village, triggering the Dehlon police to register an FIR against three persons, officials said on Friday.

urther investigation is underway and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings. (HT FILE)

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According to the police, Rajvinder Singh, 37, a resident of Giaspura village, alleged that a dispute had arisen between his son Sahajdeep Singh and the son of his maternal uncle, as they were mocking each other regarding their Class 10 results.

In his complaint, Rajvinder stated that on June 3, he accompanied his son to the house of his maternal uncle Dharamjit Singh in village Jassowal to discuss the matter and resolve the disagreement. However, instead of a settlement, the meeting allegedly turned violent.

The complainant alleged that Dharamjit Singh, along with his son and an aide Sharanjit Singh alias Babbu, assaulted him during the confrontation. He further claimed that the accused forcibly snatched his gold chain. Rajvinder and his son reportedly managed to escape from the spot.

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{{^usCountry}} Following an inquiry, the police registered an FIR against the three accused under Sections 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 3 (5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following an inquiry, the police registered an FIR against the three accused under Sections 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 3 (5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). {{/usCountry}}

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Head constable Daljit Singh, investigating officer, said the case was registered after the allegations were verified during the investigation. He added that further investigation is underway and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings.