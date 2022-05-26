Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | Amargarh, Chachrari seal berth in semi-finals of Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | Amargarh, Chachrari seal berth in semi-finals of Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival

Amargarh Hockey team outplayed Jatana Hockey Club 5-4 to qualify for the semi-finals of Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival; the teams in the semi-finals will clash on May 28 in Ludhiana
Players in action at semi-finals match of Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival being held in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
Published on May 26, 2022 11:34 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

While Nankana Sahib Public School– Rampur, Amargarh and Chachrari Hockey Centre sealed their berth in the semi-finals of the sub-junior category, Kila Raipur and Sahnewal Club entered the semi-finals of the senior category on Day 7 of the Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival organised by Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust at Jarkhar village on Wednesday.

Amargarh Hockey team outplayed Jatana Hockey Club 5-4 to qualify for the semi-finals. Initially, the match ended tied 2-2, but Amargarh took the lead in the penalty shootout.

In the second sub-junior quarter-finals match, Chachrari Hockey Centre defeated Eknoor Academy 4-0.

Meanwhile, in a tight match, Kila Raipur beat Jatana Club 9-8 in the first senior wing quarter-finals match. In the second match, Batchmate Club, Sahnewal outplayed Rampur Hockey Centre 6-2 to enter the semi-finals.

The teams in the semi-finals will clash on May 28, and the final match will be played on May 29.

