Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Anti -encroachment drive continues amid protest
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Anti -encroachment drive continues amid protest

Tehbazari municipal corporation and traffic police wing ‘s joint anti-encroachment drive continued to seize stalls installed on the roads, despite protest in some areas of Ludhiana.
The drive went smoothly at Old Sabzi Mandi Road, Books Market, Kesar Ganj and Rekhi Cinema Road but when the team seized counter installed outside a mobile repair chowk on Clock Tower Road, the counter owner claimed cash in the drawer of the counter. (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 10, 2021 02:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The traffic police wing along with the Tehbazari municipal corporation continued their anti-encroachment drive in different areas of the old city on Thursday. During the drive, the team seized over a dozen stalls installed on the roads.

The drive went smoothly at Old Sabzi Mandi Road, Books Market, Kesar Ganj and Rekhi Cinema Road but when the team seized counter installed outside a mobile repair chowk on Clock Tower Road, the counter owner claimed cash in the drawer of the counter.

Later, he along with other stall owners and shopkeepers blocked a side of road to register their protest. The shopkeepers also blamed the team for seizing material kept inside the shops. Finally, senior deputy mayor Sham Sunder Malhotra reached the spot and pacified the protestors. Malhotra assured the counter owner that his cash would be returned.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
covid-19 cases
Parliament Winter Session Live
Omicron
New Army chief
General Bipin Rawat's death
Madhulika Rawat
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding
Virat Kohli
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP