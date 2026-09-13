Ludhiana: Anuraj bags double gold, Hana wins 100m sprint on opening day

The third phase of the Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan 2026 block-level competitions began on Saturday across four Ludhiana blocks — Municipal Corporation, Khanna, Ludhiana-2 and Raikot — with participants competing in athletics, volleyball and kho-kho.

Athletes compete during an event at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT photo)

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At Guru Nanak Stadium, MLAs Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Madan Lal Bagga and Ashok Parashar Pappi attended the opening of the Municipal Corporation block and encouraged the participants. In the Under-17 boys’ athletics events, Dhruv won the 400m, followed by Aadi and Aaditya. Pushp finished first in the 1,500m, followed by Saksham Anand and Sanjay Sodhi.

In the girls’ Under-17 100m, Hana finished first, followed by Yachika Jain and Ananya Verma. Guru Nanak Stadium won the girls’ Under-17 volleyball title, with PAU Ludhiana finishing second and Power House third.

In Khanna, cabinet minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond attended the event at Naresh Chandra Stadium and interacted with the players. Baba Zorawar Singh Fateh Singh Senior Secondary School, Manji Sahib Kotta, won the girls’ Under-14 kho-kho event, followed by Kular Public School, Bija, and Centre Goh Khanna.

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{{^usCountry}} In the boys’ Under-17 800m, Sukhman Singh finished first, followed by Gurwinder Singh and Jashandeep Singh. In the girls’ Under-17 athletics, Gurleen Kaur won the 100m, while Jasmeet Kaur and Jasleen Kaur finished second and third, respectively. Ravneet Kaur won the 400m. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the boys’ Under-17 800m, Sukhman Singh finished first, followed by Gurwinder Singh and Jashandeep Singh. In the girls’ Under-17 athletics, Gurleen Kaur won the 100m, while Jasmeet Kaur and Jasleen Kaur finished second and third, respectively. Ravneet Kaur won the 400m. {{/usCountry}}

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At the Chief Minister Sports Stadium in Gaunsgarh, cabinet minister Hardeep Singh Mundian encouraged the participants. Anuraj Singh won both the boys’ Under-17 400m and 800m events. Ramanpreet Singh and Jashanpreet Singh finished second and third in the 400m, while Daljit Singh and Jashanpreet Singh finished second and third in the 800m.

In Raikot, MLA Hakam Singh Thekedar attended the competitions at the sports stadium. Shahibjpura won the girls’ Under-14 kho-kho event, followed by Bassian and Aitiana.