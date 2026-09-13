Ludhiana: Armed men raid gas agency warehouse, four staffers held captive

A gang of five armed miscreants raided a gas agency warehouse on Sahnewal Road late Thursday night, assaulted four employees and tied them up before locking them inside a room. The suspects allegedly fled with an auto-rickshaw, around 30 empty gas cylinders, cash and a mobile phone, police said.

Five masked suspects flee with auto-rickshaw, 30 gas cylinders, ₹27,000 and mobile phone. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to police, the employees remained locked inside the room with their hands and feet tied until around 11 am on Friday. The incident came to light after agency owner Anupreet Singh reached the warehouse when the workers could not be contacted and scheduled cylinder deliveries were disrupted. He found the four employees inside the locked room, their hands and feet tied to chairs, and informed the police.

According to Singh’s complaint, he is a resident of Sarabha Nagar and the four employees were present at the warehouse when the armed men broke the locks and entered the premises late Thursday night. The accused allegedly assaulted the workers, tied their hands and feet, made them sit on chairs and locked them inside a room.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The owner alleged that before fleeing, the suspects damaged the CCTV cameras installed at the warehouse and took away the DVR containing the recordings. Police suspect the accused may have done so to destroy evidence of the robbery. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The owner alleged that before fleeing, the suspects damaged the CCTV cameras installed at the warehouse and took away the DVR containing the recordings. Police suspect the accused may have done so to destroy evidence of the robbery. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The miscreants reportedly took an auto-rickshaw from the warehouse and fled with around 30 empty gas cylinders, a bag containing approximately ₹27,500 and the mobile phone of an employee, Joginder.

Agency staff repeatedly tried to contact the four workers on Friday morning but received no response. When the scheduled gas deliveries were also missed, the owner became suspicious and went to the warehouse.

Jamalpur police have registered a case against unidentified persons under Section 331(4) (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking after sunset and before sunrise to commit an offence punishable with imprisonment), Section 305 (theft in a building used for human dwelling or custody of property) and Section 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ASI Gurmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said, “Police teams are examining CCTV footage from cameras installed in the surrounding area to identify the suspects and trace their movements.”