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Ludhiana: Armed robbers open fire at cops, flee after failed ATM loot bid

Timely alert foils robbery attempt at Axis Bank ATM on Noorwala Road; incident raises fresh concerns over police preparedness and ATM security

Published on: May 21, 2026 03:16 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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A robbery attempt at an Axis Bank ATM on Noorwala Road was foiled in the early hours of Wednesday after the kiosk’s security alert system triggered a police response, but the four armed suspects managed to escape after allegedly firing in the air and overpowering two unarmed police personnel during a chase.

The damaged Axis Bank ATM at Nooranwala Road in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Manish/HT)

The incident took place at the Axis Bank ATM kiosk in Sartaj Nagar near Noorwala Road and has once again raised concerns over police preparedness during night patrols as well as the recurring targeting of ATMs by organised gangs in the city.

According to police officials, the four accused arrived in a car and broke open the lock of the ATM kiosk before attempting to cut open the machine using a gas cutter. During the process, the ATM’s security system sent a theft alert to the bank headquarters in Mumbai, which subsequently informed the local police.

A police patrolling team was immediately dispatched to the spot. Sensing the arrival of the police vehicle and hearing its siren, the suspects panicked and fled before they could decamp with cash from the machine.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Armed robbers open fire at cops, flee after failed ATM loot bid
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Armed robbers open fire at cops, flee after failed ATM loot bid
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