A robbery attempt at an Axis Bank ATM on Noorwala Road was foiled in the early hours of Wednesday after the kiosk’s security alert system triggered a police response, but the four armed suspects managed to escape after allegedly firing in the air and overpowering two unarmed police personnel during a chase.

The damaged Axis Bank ATM at Nooranwala Road in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Manish/HT)

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The incident took place at the Axis Bank ATM kiosk in Sartaj Nagar near Noorwala Road and has once again raised concerns over police preparedness during night patrols as well as the recurring targeting of ATMs by organised gangs in the city.

According to police officials, the four accused arrived in a car and broke open the lock of the ATM kiosk before attempting to cut open the machine using a gas cutter. During the process, the ATM’s security system sent a theft alert to the bank headquarters in Mumbai, which subsequently informed the local police.

A police patrolling team was immediately dispatched to the spot. Sensing the arrival of the police vehicle and hearing its siren, the suspects panicked and fled before they could decamp with cash from the machine.

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{{^usCountry}} The patrolling team chased the accused and reportedly cornered them in a dead-end street. However, the suspects allegedly opened fire in the air to intimidate the policemen and escaped after overpowering them. Sources said the two police personnel were unarmed and therefore did not retaliate. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The patrolling team chased the accused and reportedly cornered them in a dead-end street. However, the suspects allegedly opened fire in the air to intimidate the policemen and escaped after overpowering them. Sources said the two police personnel were unarmed and therefore did not retaliate. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Following the incident, teams from the Basti Jodhewal police station rushed to the area and launched a search operation. The locality was cordoned off and CCTV footage from nearby areas is being scanned to identify the accused. Police have registered an FIR against unidentified persons under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the incident, teams from the Basti Jodhewal police station rushed to the area and launched a search operation. The locality was cordoned off and CCTV footage from nearby areas is being scanned to identify the accused. Police have registered an FIR against unidentified persons under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City-1) Sameer Verma said investigators had obtained vital leads in the case and efforts were underway to identify and arrest the accused at the earliest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City-1) Sameer Verma said investigators had obtained vital leads in the case and efforts were underway to identify and arrest the accused at the earliest. {{/usCountry}}

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