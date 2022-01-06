Ludhiana: As online classes resume, students without smartphones in fix

With schools in Punjab closed till January 15 amid the Covid surge, online classes have resumed, leaving students of government schools without smartphones in a fix.

A principal of a government school, said, “Smartphones are must for online classes, but there are still many students in government schools whose parents cannot afford to buy them one. Moreover, many of them face connectivity issues, due to which they miss out on important lectures.”

Offering a solution, a few schools have asked students to participate in group studies or jointly attend classes with those having necessary resources. “We already have WhatsApp groups of students and their class teachers. Those who don’t have access to smartphones have been suggested to visit the house of those who do and jointly attend classes. Physical classes are thus always a better option, but closing schools was the need of the hour”, stated the principal of another government school.

Meanwhile, schools have prepared the latest schedules for online classes. “Since the final exams are nearing, our target is to take classes of at least three subjects in a day. Our online classes amid the second wave were a great success, since all the teachers jointly worked towards keeping the students in touch with academics. Our teachers have made their schedules and online classes have already resumed,” said Taskim Akhtar, principal of government school on Cemetery Road.

The schools have also planned special classes pertaining to a 100-day online campaign initiated by the central government. “Along with the schedule of the mainstream syllabus, the time table for classes related to the Centre’s special reading campaign has also been prepared,” said Florence, principal of GSSS Jamalpur.

A teacher said, “After the reading campaign kicked off on January 1, students were supposed to have a library period daily. The idea is to inculcate the habit of reading among them. Now, we have requested the parents to get the books issued from the school library and make sure that the children read.”

