Ludhiana: ASI, aide held on graft charges sent to one-day remand

A local court on Saturday sent the ASI and his aide, held on graft charges, to one-day custody of the vigilance bureau.

(HT PHOTO)

The accused, ASI Satnam Singh deputed at Tibba police station and his aide Balbir Singh, were arrested on Friday for accepting ₹20,000 as bribe from a widow Daljeet Kaur.

According to a spokesperson of the bureau, sister-in-law (brother’s wife) of the woman had filed a complaint against her for selling ancestral property without their consent.

The investigation of the matter was marked to ASI Satam Singh. The ASI was threatening the woman that he would lodge an FIR against her.

The accused police official had demanded ₹1,40,000 for not lodging an FIR against her. The woman contacted the ASI through Balbir. The ASI agreed at ₹60,000. The complainant claimed that she had already paid ₹3000 to him on July 18.

On Friday, Balbir had called the woman at his home with money, where the ASI was already present. The vigilance bureau laid a trap and arrested the accused red handed immediately after they accepted the bribe, the spokesperson said.

A case under section 7, 7A of Prevention of Corruption Act and 120- B of the IPC was lodged against both the accused at Police Station VB, Ludhiana Range.

