Ludhiana ASI dismissed after recovery of 350kg poppy husk

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Ludhiana police and his two accomplices, including a woman, were arrested by the Ludhiana police’s special task force (STF) while smuggling 350kg poppy husk on Thursday night.

The accused ASI Rajinderpal Singh, who was deputed at Daba police station, has been dismissed. According to STF officials, he used to assist the woman and his male aide, who is his relative, to smuggle the contraband and avoid police checking. He used to charge from between ₹50,000 and 1 lakh, depending on the weight of the consignment.

His accomplices have been identified as Daljit Kaur alias Babli, 46, of Mahalla Gautam Vihar of Haibowal and Pawanjit Singh alias Kaka, 25, of Manjit Nagar, who is a driver. Babli is already facing trial in several cases of drug peddling.

Snehdeep Sharma, assistant inspector general (AIG) STF, said that inspector Harbans Singh and his team arrested them near Dyalpura in Samrala village. On being stopped, Rajinderpal, who was in the police uniform, tried to avoid checking.

“The STF sleuths recovered the poppy husk from them which was stuffed in sacks. The accused confessed that they were smuggling it from UP,”said the AIG.

A case under Sections 15, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered at the STF police station in Mohali against the accused.