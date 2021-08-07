Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana ASI dismissed after recovery of 350kg poppy husk
chandigarh news

Ludhiana ASI dismissed after recovery of 350kg poppy husk

The Ludhiana ASI and his two aides, including a woman who is facing trial in several cases of drug peddling, nabbed while smuggling the poppy husk from Uttar Pradesh
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 07, 2021 12:12 AM IST
According to STF officials, the Ludhiana ASI used to charge from between 50,000 and 1 lakh to help smuggle the poppy husk. (Representative image)

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Ludhiana police and his two accomplices, including a woman, were arrested by the Ludhiana police’s special task force (STF) while smuggling 350kg poppy husk on Thursday night.

The accused ASI Rajinderpal Singh, who was deputed at Daba police station, has been dismissed. According to STF officials, he used to assist the woman and his male aide, who is his relative, to smuggle the contraband and avoid police checking. He used to charge from between 50,000 and 1 lakh, depending on the weight of the consignment.

His accomplices have been identified as Daljit Kaur alias Babli, 46, of Mahalla Gautam Vihar of Haibowal and Pawanjit Singh alias Kaka, 25, of Manjit Nagar, who is a driver. Babli is already facing trial in several cases of drug peddling.

Snehdeep Sharma, assistant inspector general (AIG) STF, said that inspector Harbans Singh and his team arrested them near Dyalpura in Samrala village. On being stopped, Rajinderpal, who was in the police uniform, tried to avoid checking.

“The STF sleuths recovered the poppy husk from them which was stuffed in sacks. The accused confessed that they were smuggling it from UP,”said the AIG.

A case under Sections 15, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered at the STF police station in Mohali against the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Olympian Mirabai Chanu rewards truck drivers who helped her travel for training

Incredible pictures of aurora australis captured from ISS go viral

Stray cat that adopted humans loves their blanket. Watch cute video

Lionel Messi leaves FC Barcelona, people react with meme
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP