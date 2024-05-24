Ludhiana ASI opens fire during road rage, arrested

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) deputed at Samrala police station allegedly created a ruckus near Katani Kalan Chownk and opened fire using his service weapon on Thursday following a road rage. The Katani Kalan police arrested ASI Sarajdin who was reportedly under the influence of liquor. ASI Sarajdin (HT File)

A case was registered following the statement of Dapinderpal Singh of Katani Kalan village, who is a nambardar.

ASI Jagtar Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that an FIR under section 336 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act was registered. He said that police seized the accused ASI’s car and service weapon.

Khanna senior superintendent of police Amneet Kondal said that the department will suspend the ASI and a departmental inquiry has been ordered.

The complainant said he was returning home and the accused was coming from the opposite side. He alleged that the ASI was driving “recklessly” and when he asked him to drive carefully, the accused started abusing him.

The nambardar added that when he objected, the ASI opened fire in the air.

“I called the police control room,” the complainant said.