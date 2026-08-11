Ludhiana: ASI transferred, probe ordered over allegations of negligence

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Amrik Chand has been transferred to the Police Lines and a departmental inquiry ordered against him over allegations of negligence in handling an FIR registered in May against those allegedly involved in killing Harjinder Singh.

ASI Amrik Chand denied the allegations. (HT File)

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The victim’s family and friends alleged despite an FIR registered in May against the accused, they continued to roam freely as the ASI failed to make serious efforts to arrest them. The FIR, registered on Harjinder’s friend Sandeep Singh’s complaint, named Ravi, Mohit, Sunny Malton, Bobby alias Raju and Kaka alias Amandeep.

Harjinder’s friend Prince alleged, “ We repeatedly asked the ASI to conduct raids and arrest them, but he said he did not have a weapon. Had the accused been arrested, Harjinder would have been alive.”

Harjinder’s father Jawahar Singh alleged, “The ASI is equally responsible for my son’s murder and we demand an FIR against him. Some of the accused already had cases involving serious offences, yet there was no action against them.”

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{{^usCountry}} Tibba SHO inspector Gaganpreet Singhn said, “In view of the allegations levelled allegations against the ASI, he has been transferred to the Police Lines and a departmental inquiry has been initiated. The allegations are being verified.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tibba SHO inspector Gaganpreet Singhn said, “In view of the allegations levelled allegations against the ASI, he has been transferred to the Police Lines and a departmental inquiry has been initiated. The allegations are being verified.” {{/usCountry}}

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“Lack of a weapon cannot be an excuse for not conducting a raid. If the ASI actually made such a statement, the departmental inquiry will establish it as sufficient weapons are available at the police station.”

ASI Amrik Chand denied the allegations. “We had conducted raids but the accused had gone underground. Harjinder had neither reported any threat nor had a direct rivalry with the accused. We had nabbed one of the accused, but the allegations against him were found to be baseless.”