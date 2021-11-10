Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: Assistant professors' agitation against Punjab govt continues for 9th day

The Punjab Guest Faculty-Cum Assistant Professors’ Association continued to protest against the Punjab government’s advertisement seeking recruitment of new faculty for the nineth day on Tuesday
Assistant professors protesting against the Punjab government at Government College for Girls in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 12:22 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Punjab Guest Faculty-Cum Assistant Professors' Association continued to protest against the government's advertisement seeking recruitment of new faculty for the nineth day on Tuesday.

“Seeking regularisation of the jobs of around 906 guest faculty assistant professors, professor Harminder Singh Dimple Nabha, state president of the body, met chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and other Cabinet ministers in Chandigarh on November 8,” said Falwinder Verma, an assistant professor

Professor Hukam Chand of Patiala said till a letter is issued securing the job of guest faculty, part time, and contract assistant professors unconditionally, the protest will continue.

