Ludhiana: Athletes shine as block games wrap up

Block-level competitions of Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan concluded on Monday, with athletes and teams across four Ludhiana blocks claiming top honours in athletics, volleyball, kabaddi, kho-kho and football.

At Guru Nanak Stadium, athletes from the Municipal Corporation (MC) block performed well. (HT File)

At Guru Nanak Stadium, athletes from the Municipal Corporation (MC) block performed well.

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In the U14 boys’ 60m, Rohan finished first, followed by Mehtab Singh and Shaurya, while Aryan Gupta won the 600m ahead of Mohit Rudra and Rishik. In the men’s 51-60 age group, Bhupinder Singh won the 100m, with Charandeep Singh Bedi second. Parveen Sohi won the 400m, followed by Balwinder Singh and Rakesh Kumar. BVM Club won the U14 boys’ volleyball smashing event, with Guru Nanak Stadium second and BVM School third. Takshila Vidya Mandir School A won the U14 girls’ kho-kho, with Team B second and St Soldier Divine Public School third.

In U14 boys’ kho-kho, Centre of Excellence, Jawahar Nagar finished first, followed by GAD Convent Senior Secondary School and Takshila Vidya Mandir School. The same Centre of Excellence team also won the U17 title, with GAD Convent Senior Secondary School second and St Soldier Divine Public School third. Football Centre Khanna won the U17 boys’ football event.

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{{^usCountry}} At Naresh Chandra Stadium, Khanna, Bhagat Puran School Rajewal won U17 boys’ national-style kabaddi, with Government High School Jarg second and Senior Secondary School Rasulra third. Satya Bharti School Rauni won U17 girls’ circle-style kabaddi. Senior Secondary School Bibipur won the U17 boys’ circle-style event. Centre Goh and Sri Guru Gobind Singh Senior Secondary School Khanna won the U14 and U17 boys’ kho-kho titles respectively. Government High School Daheru won U17 girls’ kho-kho, while AS College for Women Khanna won the U21 event. Unique Volleyball Academy Khanna won U17 boys’ volleyball. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At Naresh Chandra Stadium, Khanna, Bhagat Puran School Rajewal won U17 boys’ national-style kabaddi, with Government High School Jarg second and Senior Secondary School Rasulra third. Satya Bharti School Rauni won U17 girls’ circle-style kabaddi. Senior Secondary School Bibipur won the U17 boys’ circle-style event. Centre Goh and Sri Guru Gobind Singh Senior Secondary School Khanna won the U14 and U17 boys’ kho-kho titles respectively. Government High School Daheru won U17 girls’ kho-kho, while AS College for Women Khanna won the U21 event. Unique Volleyball Academy Khanna won U17 boys’ volleyball. {{/usCountry}}

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At Gaunsgarh, Mangat village won 21-30 boys’ football. Parmveer Singh won the U14 boys’ 60m and long jump, while Ansh won the 600m. Jagtar Singh finished third in the boys’ long jump there. Baljeet Kaur won both the U14 girls’ 60m and 600m, while Jasmine Kaur topped the long jump.

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At Raikot, GHG Khalsa College, Gurusar Sudhar won U-21 boys’ volleyball shooting, followed by Chak Bhaike and Kalsian. Dev Kauri won the U14 boys’ 600m and long jump.