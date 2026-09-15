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Ludhiana: Autopsy reveals multiple bullet wounds in encounter deaths

According to the autopsy findings, Nona was hit by nine bullets, seven of which pierced through his body. Gopi sustained injuries from two bullets, which also pierced his stomach and damaged vital organs

Published on: Sep 15, 2026, 22:11:20 IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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A three-member medical board on Tuesday conducted the post-mortem examinations of two alleged shooters killed in a police encounter near Atam Park on Sunday, with the autopsies revealing that both men suffered bullet injuries that damaged vital organs and led to their deaths.

Nine bullets hit Karanjot Singh alias Nona; Gurpreet Gopi sustained two fatal bullet injuries. (HT FILE)
Nine bullets hit Karanjot Singh alias Nona; Gurpreet Gopi sustained two fatal bullet injuries. (HT FILE)

The deceased, identified as Karanjot Singh alias Nona and Gurpreet Gopi, sustained multiple gunshot wounds. According to the autopsy findings, Nona was hit by nine bullets, seven of which pierced through his body. Gopi sustained injuries from two bullets, which also pierced his stomach and damaged vital organs.

The post-mortems were conducted at the civil hospital by Dr Vishal and Dr Mandeep Singh, along with a forensic expert from a private hospital. The expert was brought in as the Ludhiana civil hospital does not have a forensic doctor. The autopsies began around 3 pm and were completed after 6.30 pm. The two men were killed in an encounter involving teams of the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and the city police near Atam Park on Sunday afternoon. Police had alleged that the duo had been sent to open fire at a blood donation camp organised at a resort on Dugri Road in memory of former sarpanch Ravi Khwajke.

The police also suspect that some youth leaders attending or associated with the blood donation camp may have been the intended targets of the shooters.

Police had recovered three automatic pistols from the alleged shooters.

 
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