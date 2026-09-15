Ludhiana: Autopsy reveals multiple bullet wounds in encounter deaths

A three-member medical board on Tuesday conducted the post-mortem examinations of two alleged shooters killed in a police encounter near Atam Park on Sunday, with the autopsies revealing that both men suffered bullet injuries that damaged vital organs and led to their deaths.

Nine bullets hit Karanjot Singh alias Nona; Gurpreet Gopi sustained two fatal bullet injuries. (HT FILE)

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The deceased, identified as Karanjot Singh alias Nona and Gurpreet Gopi, sustained multiple gunshot wounds. According to the autopsy findings, Nona was hit by nine bullets, seven of which pierced through his body. Gopi sustained injuries from two bullets, which also pierced his stomach and damaged vital organs.

The post-mortems were conducted at the civil hospital by Dr Vishal and Dr Mandeep Singh, along with a forensic expert from a private hospital. The expert was brought in as the Ludhiana civil hospital does not have a forensic doctor. The autopsies began around 3 pm and were completed after 6.30 pm. The two men were killed in an encounter involving teams of the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and the city police near Atam Park on Sunday afternoon. Police had alleged that the duo had been sent to open fire at a blood donation camp organised at a resort on Dugri Road in memory of former sarpanch Ravi Khwajke.

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{{^usCountry}} According to police, the shooters were allegedly sent by wanted gangster Balwinder Singh alias Dony Bal, a key operative of the Bambiha gang, and his associate Shaganpreet Singh, who was the manager of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. Ravi Khwajke, a former Congress sarpanch, was shot dead by members of the Davinder Bambiha gang at a wedding function in February 2016. Police suspect the gang was unhappy over attempts to bring Khwajke’s name back into the news and among youngsters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to police, the shooters were allegedly sent by wanted gangster Balwinder Singh alias Dony Bal, a key operative of the Bambiha gang, and his associate Shaganpreet Singh, who was the manager of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. Ravi Khwajke, a former Congress sarpanch, was shot dead by members of the Davinder Bambiha gang at a wedding function in February 2016. Police suspect the gang was unhappy over attempts to bring Khwajke’s name back into the news and among youngsters. {{/usCountry}}

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The police also suspect that some youth leaders attending or associated with the blood donation camp may have been the intended targets of the shooters.

Police had recovered three automatic pistols from the alleged shooters.