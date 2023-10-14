Ludhiana: Bank employee held with 1.72 kg heroin

A team of the Special Task Force (STF), Ludhiana range, arrested a bank employee and recovered 1.72 kg heroin from his possession. A case under Section 21 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at the STF, Mohali. (HT PHOTO)

The arrested accused has been identified as Munish Sharma, alias Mani, 22, of Amritsar. He works in the loan department of a private bank at Pakhowal Road branch.

Inspector Harbans Singh, in-charge, STF Ludhiana range, said that the police arrested the accused following a tip-off. They received information that the accused was heading towards Ishar Nagar from Lohara village to deliver the consignment.

The inspector added that the team installed a checkpoint near Lohara bridge at Sidhwan Canal and stopped him for checking. When frisked, the STF recovered 1.72 kg of heroin from his bag.

During questioning, he revealed that he has been into drug peddling for the past two years. He used to procure heroin from the border area in Amritsar.

A case under Section 21 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at the STF, Mohali.

PO arrested with 232g heroin

In another case, the STF, Ludhiana range, arrested a proclaimed offender and recovered 232 gm heroin from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Deepak Kumar alias Deepak, 39, of Sundar Nagar of Lohara. He is already facing around six FIRs, including a murder and attempt to murder cases. He is also a proclaimed offender in a case of drug peddling.

Inspector Harbans Singh said that the STF arrested the accused near Ladhowal, when he was going to supply the consignment. The STF recovered 232 gm heroin from his possession.

A case under Section 21 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at the STF police station in Mohali. He confessed to procuring heroin from other smugglers of Ludhiana.

