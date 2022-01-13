Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Bathinda couple booked for duping 7 members of a family of 17.5 lakh
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Bathinda couple booked for duping 7 members of a family of 17.5 lakh

The Sudhar police have booked a Bathinda-based couple for duping seven members of a family of ₹17.50 lakh on pretext of securing jobs for them in the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited
The Bathinda couple duped the family from Ludhiana on the pretext of securing a job for them in PSPCL. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Jan 13, 2022 12:33 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Sudhar police have booked a Bathinda-based couple for duping seven members of a family of 17.50 lakh on pretext of securing jobs for them in the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL).

The accused have been identified as Harinder Sharma and his wife Jasdeep Kumari of National Colony in Bathinda.

The case was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged on November 12, 2021, by Jawahar Lal of Baraich village. Lal stated that the duo promised jobs in PSPCL to his son Munish Kumar, daughter-in-law Chanchal Jyoti, Jyoti’s sister Priyanka Sharma and other relatives including Pawan Kumar, Sukhwinder Sharma, Gagandeep Singh and Anil Kumar.

“The accused took 42 lakhs from them, but failed to keep their promise or return the money. Later, they paid back 24.50 lakh, but refused to pay back the remaining amount ,” he said.

Investigating officer ASI Rajdeep Singh said that a cheating case was registered following a preliminary investigation. The accused are yet to be arrested.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron cases
Horoscope Today
Delhi temperature
National Youth Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP