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Ludhiana: BDPO in vigilance net for 15,000 bribery

An official spokesperson of the bureau said the action against Sukhjeet Kaur was taken after receiving a complaint from a resident of Sohian village

Published on: May 07, 2026 07:24 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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A block development panchayat officer (BDPO) posted in Maloud block of the district has been arrested red-handed while accepting a bribe of 15,000, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau stated on Wednesday.

Sukhjeet Kaur, block development panchayat officer of Maloud block, in vigilance bureau custody on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)

An official spokesperson of the bureau said the action against Sukhjeet Kaur was taken after receiving a complaint from a resident of Sohian village. According to the spokesperson, the complainant alleged that he, along with other villagers, had executed the work regarding laying of interlocking tiles in streets and drainage of the village after passing a resolution. The villagers carried out the work at their own level after they were requested to do so by the Ludhiana executive engineer as a playground in Sohian village had to be inaugurated, the complainant said. The Vigilance Bureau’s statement didn’t mention the amount the complainant wanted the BDPO to clear.

In this regard, the complainant went to meet the BDPO in Maloud, but Sukhjeet Kaur, instead of passing the bill, demanded a bribe of 15,000, the spokesperson said. The complainant further stated that he was forced to give 5,000 as bribe on the spot and the BDPO told him to pay 10,000 later. In his complaint, he mentioned that the work was done by the gram panchayat only after receipt of a letter from the Ludhiana executive engineer. The gram panchayat got the playground levelled and also planted grass and shrubs there besides taking up the work of laying interlocking tiles.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: BDPO in vigilance net for 15,000 bribery
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: BDPO in vigilance net for 15,000 bribery
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