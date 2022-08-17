Ludhiana | Bike-borne miscreants rob woman of her scooter in Jagraon

A 26-year-old woman late on Monday fell prey to three unidentified motor-cycle borne miscreants who stole her scooter near her house in Sundar Nagar, Jagraon.

The complainant, Rajandeep Kaur, in her complaint said she was purchasing milk from a local dairy, but on her way back, the three motorcycle-borne masked men stopped her near her house at around 9.30 pm.

Two of the men, the complainant said, threatened her to hand over the- Honda Activa Scooter. The accused decamped with her scooter, following which she raised an alarm and informed her family and neighbours.

Police reached the spot after being informed through the control room, but the accused had fled.

Assistant sub-inspector Darshan Singh said, “We are yet to identify the accused. We have gathered all the key CCTV footage from the area but since it was dark, the accused faces were not clearly revealed or captured. The accused were on a black motorcycle and had thin builds. We are hopeful of tracing them soon.”

A case under section 379B (snatching with hurt, wrongful restraint or fear of hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the City Jagraon police station..

MORE NEWS IN BRIEF

Laptop stolen from parked car

Ludhiana Police on Tuesday, meanwhile, booked unidentified persons for stealing a laptop from a car parked near Ghumar Mandi market after breaking open a window. The complainant, Vikas Kumar of SAS Nagar, had parked his vehicle beneath an under construction pull near the Yes Bank branch in Ghumar Mandi Upon returning to his car, he found the left mirror of the rear seat had been broken and his laptop missing. He informed the police control room. Sub-inspector Sukhraj Singh said, “The accused after stealing the laptop fled the spot in an auto. They left the bag of the laptop in the three-wheeler and stepped down near the bus stand. We got the bag but are yet to identify and nab the accused following which we would be able to recover the laptop”. The unidentified persons have been booked under 379 (theft) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Division 8 police station. Police are also scrutinising the CCTV cameras installed in the area.

Day after body being recovered from treatment plant, four booked for 24-yr-old’s murder

Ludhiana A day after the body of a 24-year-old man was recovered from a 40-feet deep treatment plant located at Bharthala road in Samrala, police registered a murder case on Wednesday. The victim, Jaskaran Singh of Otalan village, was missing since Sunday, following which his mother Sonia approached the police. Police said a case has been registered against four persons, who are yet to be arrested. Confirming the development, a senior officer at the Samrala police station said, “We have registered the murder case against the four suspects but are yet to make arrests. We will soon nab all the accused in the case”. The victim’s mother said someone from the village spotted her near an acquaintance’s house who resides near the said treatment plant. Police then visited the acquaintance, identified as Pooja, at her house and recovered the victim’s motorcycle there. During questioning, the woman revealed the location of the deceased’s body, following which, police recovered the body from the treatment plant. Police said the accused claimed that she had dropped her phone into the plant, which usually remained locked, following which Jaskaran tried to bring it back, but in the process, fell into the treatment plant late on Tuesday evening. The victim’s mother, however, told the police that another villager had threatened her son after he allegedly misbehaved with his daughter. “After the autopsy report, we have registered a murder case and will soon nab all the accused,” a senior police officer at the Samrala police station said.

Four booked for assaulting woman outside police seminar venue

Ludhiana Rural police on Tuesday booked four men for allegedly attacking and grievously injuring a woman in Akuwal village, Jagraon, after a drug abuse seminar organised by police. Three accused, Kashmir Singh, Amrik Singh, Jeewan Singh are residents of the same village, while the fourth, Gurdev Singh hails from Gorsian Qadar Baksh. The victim, who is in her early forties and a mother of two, was attending a seminar organised by the police at the local community centre on drug abuse. In her complaint, the victim levelled molestation and snatching charges. She said the group was attacked by the four accused as she stepped out of the community hall after attending the police seminar. The complainant said while Kashmir Singh hit her hand with a rod, Amrik hit her right shoulder, adding that the two other accused snatched her earring and tore her clothes. Police said the victim had been involved in a heated argument with the accused during the seminar and the same resulted in a brawl outside the venue. Notably, despite the complainant’s molestation and snatching allegations, police booked the four accused for physical assault and grievously injuring the victim. When asked about the sections added in the First Information Report, assistant sub-inspector Harpreet Singh said the police did not find the molestation allegations authentic after preliminary investigation and the accused were only booked for physical assault. “We had personally visited the village to investigate the matter where the local residents along with their Sarpanch had gathered. During investigation, it was clear that none of the accused either snatched any jewellery of the woman and neither did molest her. They had a brawl after heated arguments exchanged initially.” he added. The accused have been booked under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 325 ( voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sidhwan Bet police Station, but no arrests have been made in the case yet.

