Ludhiana: Bizman’s kidnappers gunned down by police were addicts, habitual offenders

Commissioner of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal said the two men gunned down in an encounter in connection with the kidnapping of city-based hosiery unit owners were habitual offenders and were facing trial in multiple criminal cases.

The two accused, Sanjiv Kumar, alias Sanju Bahman, and Shubham, alias Gopi, were killed in an encounter near Tibba Bridge, Doraha, on Wednesday, according to findings.

The ailing father of Sanju Bahman, Ram Kumar, said had no money to pay last rites of his son, whom he had disowned around 10 years ago over his association with criminals. Kumar now lives in a dilapidated house on Bahadurke road.

Kumar spoke about his son’s descent into the abyss of drug addiction, saying, “Sanju became friends with some criminals, which led to frequent scuffles and constant threats to our family. Frustrated by the relentless harassment and police visits, I disowned him a decade ago. Although he occasionally returned home in an inebriated state, I had to turn him away.”

Showing a damaged scooter parked in the house, Ram Kumar said some of his rivals had vandalised the house and had set the scooter on fire.

Kumar said he was informed of his son’s death by his nephew, who showed him a news clip about the encounter on Wednesday. His other son is a driver and has no criminal record. He himself worked in a hosiery factory, but quit due to deteriorating health.

Ram Kumar was taken to the Civil Hospital by the police to provide consent for an autopsy. It was at the hospital that he was provided with the contact details of a non-governmental organisation offering assistance for the cremation arrangements.

Meanwhile, Mamta, Shubham’s mother, said her son had previously been arrested and jailed, following which he became an addict.

Bizman releases video thanking police

A day after the encounter, hosiery owner Sambhav Jain released a video from the hospital thanking the police for their swift action in arresting the five accused. He added that the police had ensured that justice was served.

Key accused at large

The main conspirator in the case, Jatin alias Nepali and Goldy, was hired as a driver by Sambhav Jain’s father to chauffeur his daughter-in-law and grandchildren, following which he gained insights into the family’s finances.

Jain had fired Jatin on finding out that he was an addict four months ago, but he was still staying in the labour quarters in the hosiery unit. Jatin nursed enmity against Jain and hatched a conspiracy to extort money from him, involving the other in the plan.

