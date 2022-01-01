Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | BJP launches toll-free number for enrolment

With elections round the corner, the state union of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday launched its mobile number 9227772222, a toll-free number for enrollment during a press conference at circuit; toll-free number is a part of ‘Nava Punjab Bhajpa De Naal’ drive launched in Chandigarh recently
Union Minister and BJP election incharge of the state Gajendra Singh Shekhawat launching the toll free number for enrolment at Circuit House in Ludhiana December 31, 2021.
Ludhiana With elections close at hand, the state union of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been amping up their poll campaign. The state unit on Friday launched its toll-free number for membership drive during a press conference at circuit.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, union minister and the BJP’s election in-charge of the state along with state general secretary Parvin Bansal and other senior leaders of the party launched mobile number 9227772222 for registration, where the residents could make missed calls to enroll themselves.

The toll-free number is a part of ‘Nava Punjab Bhajpa De Naal’ drive launched in Chandigarh recently.

State president Ashwani Sharma was the first person to register himself as a member of the party.

Urging everyone to participate in this endeavour, Sharma said, “A missed call will generate a SMS message and an OTP number; after which by submitting the name and number, the person will be registered and the location will be shared with party workers, who will apprise newly enrolled party members of the party activities.”

Sharma while inaugurating the initiative along with Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said a new dawn is going to be set in 2022 with the roadmap charted by the BJP. The opposition parties have diminished the political space and the public wants a government which can deliver promises and political rhetoric people want a party which could bailout the state from the present crisis.

“By launching the initiative, BJP has committed to be corruption free, mafia free and most importantly providing an equal opportunity for the youth to get remunerative employment,” said Sharma.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said the opposition parties should refrain from making announcements which are not supported by revenue.

He said the days of mafia are soon going to be over and a prosperous Punjab is the “Mission and Vision” of BJP. The Prime Minister wants the border state to again regain its former glory and prestige.

