Ludhiana | BJP organises free Covid vax camp as part of Sewa Pakhwada

Published on Sep 19, 2022 12:00 AM IST

The Covid vaccination camps were organised in Ludhiana following the nationwide “Sewa Pakhwada” drive being hosted by the party.

The Covid vaccination camps were organised at Salem Tabri Mandal, Shivpuri Mandal, Daresi mandal, Tibba Road manda, Haibowal Mandal and Giaspura Mandal in Ludhiana. (HT FILE)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Bharatiya Janata Party (Punjab) on Sunday organised free Covid vaccination camps in the district and booster doses were also administered to residents . The camps were organised following the nationwide “Sewa Pakhwada” drive being hosted by the party.

The vaccination camps were organised at Salem Tabri Mandal, Shivpuri Mandal, Daresi mandal, Tibba Road manda, Haibowal Mandal and Giaspura Mandal.

Sharing details, media in-charge Satish Kumar said vaccination camps were organised following the directions of BJP state president Ashwani Sharma and Pushpinder Singhal.

