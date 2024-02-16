 Ludhiana: Board exams proceed smoothly, students reach centres early - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana: Board exams proceed smoothly, students reach centres early

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 17, 2024 05:22 AM IST

An examination observer overseeing a centre in Fieldganj, Ludhiana, noted that students arrived punctually, if not earlier, demonstrating full attendance and encountering no disruptions during their journey to the exam centres

The board exams went on smoothly in the district, with the students heeding to the advisory by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) in the wake of the “Bharat Bandh” and reaching the examination centres an hour ahead of the schedule.

Students out side an examination centre after their exam in Ludhiana. (HT)

An examination observer overseeing a centre in Fieldganj, Ludhiana, noted that students arrived punctually, if not earlier, demonstrating full attendance and encountering no disruptions during their journey to the exam centres.

Deputy district education officer (DEO)- secondary, Jasvinder Singh Virk, emphasised the positive impact of the PSEB advisory, highlighting how students, in response to the guidance, adjusted their schedules to depart for their exam centres earlier than usual.

“This approach not only facilitated timely arrivals but also allowed students to navigate alternative routes seamlessly, mitigating any potential inconveniences arising from the Bharat Bandh,” he added.

