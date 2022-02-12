Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab polls: Boost for BJP as SAD, LIP leaders join party in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Punjab polls: Boost for BJP as SAD, LIP leaders join party in Ludhiana

In a setback to the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) their leaders Sanjeev Chaudhary and Neeraj Talwar joined the BJP in Ludhiana
Former SAD leaderanjeev Chaudhary is the president of Arora Market Shopkeepers Association in Chaura Bazar, while anjeev Chaudhary had fought civic body polls from Ward 61 in Ludhiana. (HT photo)
Former SAD leaderanjeev Chaudhary is the president of Arora Market Shopkeepers Association in Chaura Bazar, while anjeev Chaudhary had fought civic body polls from Ward 61 in Ludhiana. (HT photo)
Updated on Feb 12, 2022 01:26 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

In a setback to the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) their leaders Sanjeev Chaudhary and Neeraj Talwar joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday.

Chaudhary is the president of Arora Market Shopkeepers Association in Chaura Bazar, while Talwar had fought civic body polls from Ward 61.

Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi inducted Talwar, former Youth Akali Dal (YAD) district leader Gurdeep Singh Gosha, and Sanjeev Chaudhary to the party, while campaigning for the BJP candidate from Ludhiana Central Gurdev Sharma Debi.

Chaudhary is known for raising the grievances of shopkeepers and traders in Chaura Bazar and surrounding areas.

Tarun Jain Bawa of the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) candidate who is contesting from Ludhiana West was seen campaigning in Civil Lines, while BJP candidate Bikram Singh Sidhu’s wife was campaigning in Gurdev Nagar and BRS Nagar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 12, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out