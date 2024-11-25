Ludhiana: Boundary walls of colonies razed, protesters block Rahon Road

Rahon Road residents staged a massive protest on Monday, blocking the main road from 8 am against a demolition drive of the Municipal Corporation (MC). The MC dismantled the gates and boundary walls at the entrance points of Jain Colony and Bhagya Homes, sparking outrage among hundreds of residents who accused authorities of prioritising the interests of private developers over public safety. The chaos near Jain Colony and Bhagya Homes during the MC action in Ludhiana on Monday. (Manish/HT)

Residents claimed that the demolition has endangered the security of over 800 families living in the colonies. The protesters raised slogans against the state government and the MC, accusing the authorities of taking action without prior notice.

The MC teams reportedly arrived early in the morning, before many residents had woken up, with heavy machinery, tippers, fire brigade vehicles and police personnel. Without delay, they began dismantling the main gate and boundary wall at the back of the colony, leaving residents shocked and angry.

Women protesters voiced their concerns about the safety of their children. “We purchased plots in these gated colonies for security. With the walls gone, how can we leave our children alone at home? This is a direct attack on our safety,” said one resident.

Following the demolition, furious residents surrounded MC equipment and machinery deployed at the site. Colonisers Manmohan Kumar and Rakesh Kumar alleged that the demolition was carried out to provide access to a colony being newly developed at the back, despite their obtaining a stay order from the high court. “This is a blatant misuse of power. Our families’ safety is at stake,” they said.

The residents began reconstructing the demolished walls, citing their need for protection. They also criticised the damage caused to Leisure Valley, a green area built by the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) at a cost of ₹8 crore.

Opposition leaders questioned the MC’s actions, arguing, “How can the authorities destroy the boundary wall and grant access to a private colony through Leisure Valley meant for public use? This is unacceptable.”

Despite repeated attempts, assistant town planner Davinder Singh and the municipal town planner (MTP) were not available for comments.

The protest continued till late afternoon, forcing police to divert the traffic through alternate routes to avoid congestion. Residents have vowed to continue their fight to safeguard their colonies.