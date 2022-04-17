Ludhiana | Boyfriend among two booked for sharing lewd pictures of woman

A 45-year-old woman, resident of Cheema village, lodged an FIR against two accused, including her boyfriend, for allegedly clicking her obscene pictures and sharing it on social networking sites and WhatsApp groups.

The accused have been identified as Bhupinder Singh of Chak Bhai Ka village and Jarnail Singh of Cheema village.

Complainant said she had befriended the accused, Bhupinder Singh Bhinda, who established physical relations with her. Meanwhile, the accused clicked obscene pictures of her and forced her to visit his place at night. After she refused to come, the accused threatened to viral her pictures, which he had taken, the woman said.

Inspector Amrik Singh, station house officer at Raikot police station, said that a case under Sections 354-C (voyeurism), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code and Section 67 of Information and Technology Act has been lodged against the accused at Hathur police station.

Other Briefs

Haibowal resident booked for sending obscene pictures to woman

Ludhiana

A Haibowal resident has been booked for allegedly sending objectionable pictures to a woman on WhatsApp. The FIR has been lodged following a probe.

The woman, resident of Udham Singh Nagar, filed a complaint to the police on April 11, against the accused, Krishan Gopal of Durgapuri.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Harish Behl, the investigating officer, said a case under Section 354-A (sexual harassment and punishment) of Indian Penal Code and Section 67 of Information and Technology Act has been lodged against the accused at Division number 8 police station.

A manhunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

Two days after collision between two SUVs, police book both drivers

Ludhiana

Two days after six youths had a close shave in a collision between two SUVs on Ladhowal bypass near Malakpur, police on Saturday booked drivers of both vehicles for reckless driving.

Police said the drivers of both vehicles were racing on the road and rammed into each other before turning turtle while attempting to overtake the other on Thursday. The six youths had earlier claimed that the mishap took place because of a stray animal making its way onto the road.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Amrik Singh said the Hyundai Creta and Toyota Fortuner, in which three occupants each were seated, rammed into each other near Malakpur Bet, with the former turned turtle following the impact. The other car steered into the open fields that ran along the bypass. Onlookers later rushed the passengers to the hospital.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the drivers of the both vehicles. Police have noted down the registration numbers of the vehicles and will identify the drivers.

Two more arrested in Karamkaur Colony violence

Ludhiana

Five days after a group of revellers opened fire on an agriculturist, his son and relatives at Mata Karamkaur Colony on Tibba road, the police have arrested two more accused on Saturday. A total of four accused have been arrested so far in the case till date.

The accused, Pankaj Sharma and Bobby Pandit, were trying to escape from the city to avoid police.

Inspector Ranbir Singh, station house officer at Tibba police station said the police arrested the accused following a tip-off.

Earlier on April 12, the police had arrested Arman and Deep.

Rebuked for creating ruckus, a group of revellers opened an attack on an agriculturist, his son and relatives at Mata Karamkaur Colony on Tibba road on late Monday night. The accused allegedly also opened fire, which left two persons injured, besides vandalizing some cars in the locality. An attempt to murder case was lodged against the accused at Tibba police station after two men suffered bullet injuries.