 Ludhiana: Brace for more showers this week - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Aug 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Brace for more showers this week

ByRakshit Sharma, Ludhiana
Aug 11, 2024 10:43 PM IST

After 68.8 mm rain on Sunday, the department of agricultural meteorology at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has forecast light to moderate rain over the week starting Monday.

After 68.8 mm rain on Sunday, the department of agricultural meteorology at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has forecast light to moderate rain over the week starting Monday.

After 68.8 mm rain on Sunday, the department of agricultural meteorology at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has forecast light to moderate rain over the week starting Monday. (Manish/HT)
After 68.8 mm rain on Sunday, the department of agricultural meteorology at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has forecast light to moderate rain over the week starting Monday. (Manish/HT)

On Sunday, the city saw the first heavy rain after a relatively dry month and a half of the monsoon.

According to the department of agricultural meteorology, rain intensity is classified into three categories, light from 2.5 mm to 15.5 mm, moderate from 15.6 mm to 64.4 mm and heavy showers between 64.5 mm and 155 mm.

“This is the first heavy shower in the city since the onset of monsoon was declared in July,” said Sompal Singh from the department.

This July was the driest for the city in the last five years and a mere 0.8 mm rain was recorded in the first week of August.

The maximum and minimum temperatures were also recorded above normal in July.

The monthly normal rainfall for August is 190.2mm.

Sompal Singh said, “This year, a formation of low-pressure area which moves northwest and brings rains to our area was either weak or did not occur at all. This led to a rain deficit in the plains, including Punjab”

“There was also no active western disturbance which enhances rainfall in our region,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Brace for more showers this week
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On