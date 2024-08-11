Ludhiana: Brace for more showers this week

After 68.8 mm rain on Sunday, the department of agricultural meteorology at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has forecast light to moderate rain over the week starting Monday. After 68.8 mm rain on Sunday, the department of agricultural meteorology at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has forecast light to moderate rain over the week starting Monday. (Manish/HT)

On Sunday, the city saw the first heavy rain after a relatively dry month and a half of the monsoon.

According to the department of agricultural meteorology, rain intensity is classified into three categories, light from 2.5 mm to 15.5 mm, moderate from 15.6 mm to 64.4 mm and heavy showers between 64.5 mm and 155 mm.

“This is the first heavy shower in the city since the onset of monsoon was declared in July,” said Sompal Singh from the department.

This July was the driest for the city in the last five years and a mere 0.8 mm rain was recorded in the first week of August.

The maximum and minimum temperatures were also recorded above normal in July.

The monthly normal rainfall for August is 190.2mm.

Sompal Singh said, “This year, a formation of low-pressure area which moves northwest and brings rains to our area was either weak or did not occur at all. This led to a rain deficit in the plains, including Punjab”

“There was also no active western disturbance which enhances rainfall in our region,” he added.