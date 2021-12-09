Ludhiana: Bride’s family calls off wedding after groom demands dowry

A wedding function was called off after the groom allegedly demanded ₹2 lakh cash and a new car as dowry from the bride’s family. He allegedly refused to take part in the ceremonies till his demands were fulfilled, prompting the bride’s family to take the matter to the police.

The bride’s family members sat on protest outside Division Number 3 of the police station, seeking an FIR against the accused.

Sundar Das of Khud Mohalla, father of the bride, said when the groom started acting out and demanding dowry, they decided to call off the wedding and lodge a police complaint.

He alleged that the police are dilly-dallying the matter.

Sub-Inspector Sahib Singh, Division number 3 station house officer, said the family of the bride had sought FIR against the groom, but later withdrawn the complaint. No FIR has been lodged so far in the matter.