Ludhiana: Brothers crushed to death as school van hits bike

Two siblings were crushed to death after a school van hit their motorcycle on Kohara road near Gurugarh village in Ludhiana in the wee hours of Wednesday. The school van driver fled the spot after the incident.

The victims have been identified as Gurmukh Singh, 31, of Hayatpur village and his brother Vikram Singh, 30. They were labourers at a factory on Kohara road, and were returning home after the night shift when the mishap took place.

A pall of gloom descended upon their village as the news of their death spread. The brothers were the only breadwinners of their family, which is in a poor financial condition.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sanjiv Kumar, the investigating officer, said the impact of the collision was so strong that Vikram died on the spot. Gurmukh succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

The ASI added that there was dense fog in the area at the time of the mishap, which may have caused the mishap.

Police have registered an FIR under Sections 279 (reckless driving), 304A (causing death due to negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified accused. A hunt is on for his arrest.