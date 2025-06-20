Ludhiana: Brows raised as men man ‘pink booth’ in city

In a glaring contradiction to the district administration’s claims of promoting women empowerment through model polling stations, a “Pink Booth” at Ludhiana’s Lodhi Club (booth number 152) meant to be managed entirely by women had not even a single female staff member on duty. The booth, which was specially designated to symbolise the importance of women participation in the electoral process, was managed exclusively by male officials. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The booth, which was specially designated to symbolise the importance of women participation in the electoral process, was managed exclusively by male officials. The four-member polling staff included Jasvir Singh (presiding officer), Mohan Singh (assistant presiding officer), Gurpreet Singh and Sukhjinder Singh (polling officers).

“I’m aware that a pink booth is set up to promote women empowerment and boost confidence among female voters, but no woman employee has been assigned here,” admitted Jasvir Singh, the presiding officer at booth number 152.

The irony did not go unnoticed on a day when the district election office, while flagging off polling parties from Khalsa College for Women, emphasised elaborate preparations for smooth and inclusive voting. Officials mentioned that 175,469 voters, including 85,371 women, would cast their vote on June 19, and that the administration had made “special efforts” to create inclusive spaces, including 10 model booths, a green booth, a pink booth, and one for persons with disabilities (PwD).

However, the ground reality at one of the city’s most high-profile pink booths suggested a lack of coordination and commitment. The absence of women staff at a booth meant to represent women’s leadership raises serious questions about the authenticity of the model booth initiative.

While the administration deployed 776 employees across 194 polling stations in the Ludhiana West constituency and promised all necessary facilities from tents and fans to wheelchairs and ramps, the symbolic value of the pink booth seems to have been lost in execution.

Citizens and observers say that if such symbolic efforts are to truly inspire confidence among voters, especially women, they must be backed by sincere implementation, not just hollow optics.