Ludhiana: Buddha Nullah clean-up : Team effort yielding improvement in water quality, says Seechewal

Rajya Sabha member of parliament and environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal, while addressing the 38th meeting on the clean-up campaign of the Buddha Nullah at the municipal corporation (MC) Zone D office on Wednesday, stated that all officials have worked as a team to bring significant improvements in Nullah’s water quality, and positive results are emerging. Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal during a review meeting at MC Zone D office in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)

Additional deputy commissioner Amit Bamby, MC joint commissioner Amanpreet Singh, senior police officials, Punjab water supply and sewerage board, Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), contractor hired for lifting cow dung, among others were present in the meeting. According to MC officials, 3,500 tonnes of dung was collected from Tajpur from April 12 to June 8, and 2,500 tonnes from Haibowal dairies from April 16 to June 8. In addition, the MC collected 1,500 tonnes during the same period.

Seechewal said that during the meeting, officials reported that a total of 7,500 tonnes of dung was collected from Tajpur and Haibowal dairies over these 62 days.

Compressed bio gas (CBG) plants have been installed at both dairy complex, which pay the dairy owners for collecting the dung. Contractors have also been instructed to deploy carts for this collection. MC joint commissioner Amanpreet Singh said that dairy owners were repeatedly requested to install flow meters to measure water consumption, but they refused.

Water quality in Buddah Nullah is improving

The municipal corporation, in a press release issued on Wednesday, claimed that according to reports from the PPCB, the water quality of the Buddha Dariya is improving significantly.

The officials presented reports from January 2026 and April 2026 in the meeting, stating that samples collected near Bhammia Wali Puli showed a total dissolved solids (TDS) of 918 in January, which dropped to 366 in April 2026. Similarly, biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) was 93 in January, falling to 7 in April. Chemical oxygen demand (COD) levels decreased from 312 in January to 32 in April.

The biggest change was seen in E. coli samples from the same location: 210,000 in January dropped to just 3,200 in April. The most dangerous component, F. coli, decreased from 94,000 in January to only 1,100 in April 2026. Reports from different parts of the river consistently show significant improvement in the water quality of the Buddha Nullah, it further claimed.