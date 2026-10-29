Ludhiana: Bullet brushes past businessman, sister-in-law; hunt on for 3 bikers

A 27-year-old sand and gravel trader and his sister-in-law (wife’s sister) were injured after three motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly opened fire at them near the Eldeco police post at the National Highway 44 near Jalandhar Bypass in the early hours of Thursday. The trader’s friend, who was travelling in their car, escaped unhurt. Police suspect rivalry, rule out robbery as primary motive. (HT File)

The incident took place around 2.30 am when Jaspal Singh, a resident of Talwandi village, was returning home with his sister-in-law Priya and friend Akash after visiting a relative. The assailants fired two shots at their Hyundai i10 before fleeing. One bullet hit the car’s bonnet, while a second one grazed Jaspal’s stomach and then brushed against Priya’s arm and neck, according to the police.

The injured were rushed to a private hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. Their condition is stated to be stable. Initially, the incident was suspected to be an attempted robbery, with the assailants allegedly targeting Jaspal’s car. However, the police investigation has pointed towards a possible personal rivalry behind the firing.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP-I) Sameer Verma said Jaspal hailed from Ferozepur but was currently living in Talwandi village, Ludhiana. “Jaspal was travelling with his sister-in-law Priya and friend Akash when the firing took place. A bullet hit Jaspal near his stomach before grazing Priya’s arm and striking her near the neck. Both injured persons are undergoing treatment and are stable,” Verma said.

The ADCP said Jaspal had a criminal record, with around 12 FIRs registered against him in cases involving drug peddling, the Arms Act and scuffles, among other offences.

The police have registered an FIR and are making efforts to identify and trace the assailants. The motive behind the attack is being investigated.