Ludhiana: Burglars decamp with 60,000, jewellery from factory owner’s house

A gang of burglars broke into the house of a factory owner in Jamalpur HIG Colony and decamped with gold and silver jewellery and ₹60,000 on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. The occupants of the house were asleep when the theft took place.

Krishan Bansal, the complainant, said that the burglars had tied the door handles from outside with bed-sheets so that the family members could not come out of their rooms. They realised that the house had been ransacked when they woke up the next morning.

On scanning CCTV footage , police found that six masked miscreants had scaled the compound wall at around 2am and entered the house after cutting open the grills of the window. They remained inside the house for around 10 minutes.

Inspector Kulwant Singh, SHO at Moti Nagar police station, said that police have lodged an FIR and are trying to identify the accused.