Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Burglars decamp with 60,000, jewellery from factory owner’s house
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Burglars decamp with 60,000, jewellery from factory owner’s house

Police found that six masked miscreants had scaled the compound wall at around 2am and entered the house after cutting open the grills of the window; they remained inside the house for around 10 minutes
The house in Jamalpur HIG Colony, Ludhiana, which was targeted by burglars on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. (HT Photo)
Published on May 28, 2022 01:19 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A gang of burglars broke into the house of a factory owner in Jamalpur HIG Colony and decamped with gold and silver jewellery and 60,000 on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. The occupants of the house were asleep when the theft took place.

Krishan Bansal, the complainant, said that the burglars had tied the door handles from outside with bed-sheets so that the family members could not come out of their rooms. They realised that the house had been ransacked when they woke up the next morning.

On scanning CCTV footage , police found that six masked miscreants had scaled the compound wall at around 2am and entered the house after cutting open the grills of the window. They remained inside the house for around 10 minutes.

Inspector Kulwant Singh, SHO at Moti Nagar police station, said that police have lodged an FIR and are trying to identify the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP