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Ludhiana: Burglars decamp with mini truck, JCB parts from steel factory

According to the complainant, he had shut the factory and returned home on Tuesday night. However, when he reached the factory the next morning, he was shocked to find the main gate open

Published on: May 15, 2026 03:14 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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A gang of masked burglars targeted a steel factory in the Jaspal Bangar area and decamped with a mini truck loaded with JCB machine parts and other valuables from the premises.

The theft took place at Beri Steel Factory owned by industrialist Nikhil Beri of Lodhi Enclave on Barewal Road. (HT File)

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed inside and outside the factory, giving police crucial leads in the case.

The theft took place at Beri Steel Factory owned by industrialist Nikhil Beri of Lodhi Enclave on Barewal Road.

According to the complainant, he had shut the factory and returned home on Tuesday night. However, when he reached the factory the next morning, he was shocked to find the main gate open.

On entering the premises, he discovered that a mini truck parked inside the factory had been stolen. Further inspection revealed that thieves had also taken away 70 sacks containing JCB machine parts, four electric motors, a television screen and a 1.5-tonne window air-conditioner.

Police said CCTV footage showed two masked men scaling the factory wall around midnight before entering the premises.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Burglars decamp with mini truck, JCB parts from steel factory
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Burglars decamp with mini truck, JCB parts from steel factory
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