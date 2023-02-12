Ludhiana: Burglars’ gang decamps with 1 lakh , jewellery from doctor’s house

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Feb 12, 2023 12:23 AM IST

According to the doctor, he incurred a loss of more than ₹ 8 lakh, including ₹1 lakh in cash and jewellery, and silver idols worth ₹ 7 lakh

A CCTV grab of the burglars doing recce of the doctor’s house at the Chandigarh Road in Ludhiana. (HT photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A gang of burglars targeted the house of a doctor in Sector 32 at Chandigarh Road and decamped with 1 lakh cash, jewellery and silver idols while he was away in Rajasthan to meet his daughter.

The Division number 7 police lodged an FIR under sections 457 and 380 of the IPC against unidentified accused. Three miscreants have been captured in the CCTVs installed outside the house.

Ashok Kumar Goyal of Mohan Dai Oswal Cancer Hospital said that on February 6, he went to Rajasthan to see his daughter. When he returned on February 9, he was found the locks of the house broken and rooms ransacked.

ASI Prem Chand said the miscreants did a recce and barged in the house after scaling the compound wall.

The ASI said that the burglars remained in the house for at least 2 hours

