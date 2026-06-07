Ludhiana: Burglars strike gas agency, flee with 60 commercial cylinders

Amid an ongoing shortage of commercial LPG cylinders in the city, burglars decamped with around 60 cylinders and other equipment worth nearly ₹4.5 lakh from a gas agency in Sahnewal, with the owner claiming police took more than 10 days to register an FIR despite CCTV footage capturing the suspects.

The complainant alleged that the accused had brought a vehicle to transport the stolen cylinders. (Representative Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to the complaint, the accused allegedly made away with 48 commercial LPG cylinders of 19 kg each and 12 cylinders of 5 kg each, besides stealing a laptop, printer and internet modem from the agency office. The total loss by the agency owner has been estimated at nearly ₹4.5 lakh.

The Sahnewal police have registered a case against two unidentified persons on the complaint of Vishal Singla, a resident of Patiala and owner of an LPG agency located in Umaidpur village.

According to the complainant, the theft took place on the night of May 24 when the accused allegedly scaled the boundary wall and entered the agency premises. They first turned away one CCTV camera and then attempted to damage the wiring of another in an apparent bid to disable the surveillance system. However, despite their efforts, the suspects were captured on CCTV footage.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The complainant alleged that the accused had brought a vehicle to transport the stolen cylinders. Investigators believe the suspects also took away the internet modem after mistaking it for the CCTV recording device. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The complainant alleged that the accused had brought a vehicle to transport the stolen cylinders. Investigators believe the suspects also took away the internet modem after mistaking it for the CCTV recording device. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Singla alleged that although the incident was reported immediately, the police took more than 10 days to register an FIR. He claimed that officials initially cited election-related duties as the reason for the delay and that the case was registered only after an influential person intervened by approaching senior police officers.

Investigating officer ASI Karnail Singh said, “The FIR was registered after an inquiry into the matter. A case under Sections 331(4) (house trespass) and 305 (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against two unidentified persons. Efforts were underway to identify and trace the accused with the help of CCTV footage and other evidence collected during the investigation.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}